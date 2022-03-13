Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

OXY opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

