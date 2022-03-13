OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

OFS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

OFS opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

