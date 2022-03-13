Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as low as $39.17 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 65903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $793,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

