Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $35.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,529. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

