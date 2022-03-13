Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $299,000 Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 41,690 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24.

