Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.40. 4,791,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,060. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45.

