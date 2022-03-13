OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. 69,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,410. The firm has a market cap of $202.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.
OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 18.92%. On average, analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
