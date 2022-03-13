Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

ORCL stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,787,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.35. Oracle has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

