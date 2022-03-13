Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $152.93 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $152.93 million and $334,685.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.38 or 0.06583722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,542.03 or 1.00123283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041702 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 153,669,759 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

