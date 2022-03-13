Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,796. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $636.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after buying an additional 155,154 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

