Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,796. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $636.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after buying an additional 155,154 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
