Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

