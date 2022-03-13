Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$58.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$15.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$26.61 and a 1 year high of C$64.94.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

