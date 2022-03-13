Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 10,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 7,835 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 51,036 shares of company stock worth $199,161. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.