PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $43.84 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

