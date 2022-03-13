PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.46. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 12,334 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

