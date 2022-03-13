PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.46. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 12,334 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
