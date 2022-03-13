Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,587,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 78.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 120,081 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4,089.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 615,157 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

