Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Announces Earnings Results

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12), reports. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million.

PAM stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

