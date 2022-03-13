Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 447,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 280,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

