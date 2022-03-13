Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -120.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -384.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

