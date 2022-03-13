Parkside Investments LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,528. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

