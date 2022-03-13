Patrick Wagner Sells 21,673 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.17 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $19,345,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.