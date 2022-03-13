Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 9,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of PAYO stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,390. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 3,831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,858 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,854,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

