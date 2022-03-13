Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 9,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of PAYO stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,390. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 3,831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,858 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,854,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.