PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.70

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.
In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $71,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,131 over the last 90 days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 570.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 181,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PC Connection by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,623,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.