Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

