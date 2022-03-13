Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

