Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 236.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average of $313.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

