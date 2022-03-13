Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

