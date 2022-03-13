Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $233,355,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after acquiring an additional 426,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after acquiring an additional 349,583 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.11 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock worth $873,789. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

