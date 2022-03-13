Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,757 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after acquiring an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,292,000 after acquiring an additional 303,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after acquiring an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.39.

Shares of WELL opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

