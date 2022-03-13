Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE PEI opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.
In other news, Director Michael J. Demarco sold 100,000 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.
