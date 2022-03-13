Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penske is riding high on strategic acquisitions. It has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with Warner Truck Centers buyout. Acquisition of Kansas City Freightliner, completed in the second quarter of 2021, is expected to add $450 million in Penske’s annualized revenue. The McCoy buyout, completed in November, may boost the top line of Penske’s PTG subsidiary. Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) joint venture and acquisition of Black Horse Carriers are driving sales. But, it faces the brunt of escalating SG&A costs and adverse forex translations, which may limit earnings. High debt levels and tight inventory led by the ongoing chip crisis are other concerns. Also, tough competition may lower selling prices. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

