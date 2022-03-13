Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of PDOT opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.