Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.25 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Perpetua Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

PPTA opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $284.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.