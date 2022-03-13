Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $284.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,362,000 after buying an additional 3,835,810 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $18,361,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,654 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

