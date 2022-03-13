Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.5% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 33,695,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

