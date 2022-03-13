Philip G. Gaglia Sells 1,863 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $72,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FIBK opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 503,632 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

