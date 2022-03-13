Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.