Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PNW stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. 772,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 126,329 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 201,909 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

