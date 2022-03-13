Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.
About Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Bankshares (PNBI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.