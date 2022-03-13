Piper Sandler Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $21.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.41.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $105,635,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $57,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,742,000.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.