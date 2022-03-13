Piper Sandler Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $30.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of MNRL opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.