Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKBEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pipestone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of Pipestone Energy stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

