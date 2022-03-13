Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAGP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.59 on Friday. Plains GP has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plains GP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after buying an additional 67,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

