Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of PLM stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Polymet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $366.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

