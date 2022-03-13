Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $175.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 505.38% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Potbelly by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 35.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 69,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Potbelly by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

