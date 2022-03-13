Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:PBH opened at C$106.62 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$104.38 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.19.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

