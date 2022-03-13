Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRCT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

PRCT opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

