Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $25.33. Procept BioRobotics shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 46 shares changing hands.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

