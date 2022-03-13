Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $110.60 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.88 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.