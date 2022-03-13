Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,919,000 after purchasing an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.